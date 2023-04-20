Two IMPD Officers Shot Near 30th and Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police officers were wounded, a driver being pursued was shot dead by law enforcement, and a suspect was in custody after a shootout Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side.

The two wounded Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were described as stable with gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

Members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force and the Lawrence Police Department were attempted to stop a vehicle at 30th Street and Post road about 12:45 p.m.

The pursued vehicle fled west on 30th Street until turned into a business area, which was a dead end. The vehicle ended up lodged near the dead end, and that’s when the shootout with police began. Four officers shot at the driver, a 46-year-old man. Police did not immediately give the man’s identity.

An AR-15 rifle was found with dead driver.

The passenger fled from the vehicle lodged at the dead end but was caught a short time later and taken to the IMPD headquarters.

Police were wearing bodycams, but authorities do not yet have an idea what if anything might be available from the devices.

The wounded officers were taken to Eskenazi Health hospital, which had a heavy police presence. Another news conference from the hospital was set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have shut down these streets: