Evansville Man Arrested for Drugs and Driving 104 mph on US 41

Published on April 20, 2023

Miguel Bravo of Evansville

Source: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

EVANSVILLE, IN – A police chase happened on US 41 near State Road 64. Miguel Bravo, 42, from Evansville, was arrested on Tuesday, April 18th. A deputy saw Bravo driving a Blue 2005 Chrysler Pacifica very fast at 104 mph in a 60-mph zone. The deputy stopped Bravo’s car.

The deputy stopped the car at US 41 and County Road 100 North. He talked to the driver, Miguel Bravo. The deputy then found some marijuana and drug paraphernalia when he searched Bravo. Bravo didn’t have a driver’s license when he was driving.

As a result, Bravo was charged with Reckless Driving, Operating a Vehicle While Never Licensed, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Gibson County Jail and is still being held there at the request of another agency.

