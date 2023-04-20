Big Blue Cities Struggle to Hire Police Officers… Shocker

Big blue cities are throwing bigger salaries and bonuses at police officers, yet they are struggling to hire more of them.

Most of the time the raising of someone’s salary is what they want. A lot of people want to make more money, but that is not all people want.

Making more money definitely is not all that police officers want. They want to be able to do their jobs.

People have a country where police officers are not respected and where they cannot do their jobs. Because, if they do their jobs then it is labeled as abuse of power or police brutality.

Would you want to work in an industry where people are constantly trying to reduce the impact you have?

Police officers do not want to work in places where they cannot do their jobs. San Francisco is short by 500 officers, Los Angeles needs to hire 1,000 new officers, and New York is struggling to hire people as well.

It is hard to blame police officers for not wanting to work in those places. It goes beyond them not being able to do the jobs that they signed up for.

Being a cop is a public servant job. They serve the people of the community by keeping people safe. They work long hours, and it is all for the people in their community.

Imagine trying to keep people safe and they are not thankful for it. Imagine trying to protect people only to be met with resistance and insults. No thanks. No one wants to work in an environment like that.

