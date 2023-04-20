Listen Live
Man Killed In Shooting On Northwest Side

Published on April 20, 2023

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting on the northwest side.

Police were called to the area of Dexter Street north of West 21st Street around 5:30 a.m. where investigators say a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Emotions were high among family members and police at the crime scene.

“A family has lost a brother. A family has lost a loved one today. That’s not okay,” said Ofc. Samone Burris with Indianapolis Metro Police.

She conveyed frustration at the lack of cooperation among people nearby who may have seen or heard something leading up to the shooting.

Any witnesses are urged to come forward by calling IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

