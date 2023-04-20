Yakym Introduces Constitutional Amendment For Balanced Federal Budget

WASHINGTON — As his first bill introduced as a member of Congress, Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN-2nd) is looking to change up the Constitution in order to help solve what many Republicans are the country’s financial problems.

On the House floor Wednesday, Yakym introduced his bill to offer a constitutional amendment that would require the federal government to pass a balanced budget every year. The legislation is similar to what is on the books here in Indiana.

With rising national debt and record spending being done by lawmakers in Washington, Yakym said it’s time to rein it in.

“For the first time ever we risk passing off to our kids and grandkids a country with fewer opportunities and less freedoms than the ones we inherited,” Yakym said. “Our out-of-control debt is the reason why. What was a problem a decade ago has become a full-on crisis.”

Yakym called for reforming how Congress operates in order to reverse that trend.

“We didn’t get into this mess because anyone thinks the path we are on is sustainable. We got here because Congress has lacked the political will to do anything about it,” he added. “States across America are required to balance their books.”

Yakym said a balanced budget amendment is the only way to really get a grasp on the country’s spending problem. Sen. Mike Braun has introduced similar legislation in the Senate before.