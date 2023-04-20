1 Dead in Semi Crash in Clinton County

COLFAX, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person died as two semis crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon on I-65 in southwestern Clinton County, closing the interstate in both directions, the Indiana State Police says.

I-65 remained closed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State police say northbound lanes were not expected to reopen until after midnight. Northbound traffic was being detoured at the State Road 47 exit in Boone County.

Southbound lanes were expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

Shortly after the crash, a traffic camera at a nearby rest stop showed plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Indiana Department of Transportation reported the crash was between County Line Road, on the border of Boone and Clinton counties, and South Clinton County Road 350 West.