Throughout the history of Indiana, several of its governors have served in the military, National Guard, or reserves. From the Civil War to the Vietnam War and beyond, these men have demonstrated their commitment to serving their country.

One of the earliest examples is Oliver P. Morton, who served as Indiana’s governor from 1861 to 1867. Morton was a strong advocate for the Union cause during the Civil War and was instrumental in raising troops to fight for the North. He also served in the Indiana Militia during the war.

Several other governors served in the military during World War II, including Ralph F. Gates, George N. Craig, Harold W. Handley, Roger D. Branigin, Edgar Whitcomb, and Otis R. Bowen. Gates served in the United States Navy and achieved the rank of lieutenant. Craig also served in the Navy and achieved the rank of lieutenant commander. Handley served in the Navy as well, while Branigin served in the Army and achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel. Whitcomb served in the Army Air Forces and achieved the rank of captain, while Bowen served in the Army Medical Corps and achieved the rank of captain.

Other Indiana governors who served in the military include Henry F. Schricker, who served in the Army during World War I, and Robert D. Orr, who served in the Army during the Korean War and achieved the rank of first lieutenant.

More recent governors who have served in the military, National Guard, or reserves include Evan Bayh, who served in the Indiana Army National Guard, and Frank O’Bannon, who served in the Indiana Army National Guard and later in the Army Reserve. Joe Kernan served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and achieved the rank of lieutenant. Mitch Daniels served in the Army during the Vietnam War, achieved the rank of captain, and later served in the Army Reserves. Mike Pence served in the Indiana Air National Guard and later in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Current Governor Eric Holcomb served in the Navy and Navy Reserves and achieved the rank of lieutenant commander.

Here is a list of Indiana Governor’s military experience: