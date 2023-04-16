Listen Live
Officers Looking for Missing College Students

Published on April 16, 2023

Source: (Photo: ICON-Sportswire/Michael Allio)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are looking for two college students who went missing while boating.

19-year-old Siddhant Shah and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya – both students at Indiana University – hopped on a pontoon boat with some friends Saturday.  The group went to Monroe Lake.

The two eventually decided to take a dip in the water.  However, they did not resurface, though it is not clear why.

Their friends say they were not able to help, and rescue efforts were shortened Saturday due to the darkness.

Efforts are still being made to find the missing students.

