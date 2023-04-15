Listen Live
Local News

Man Found Dead in Elkhart River

Published on April 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

ELKHART, Ind. — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a river Saturday afternoon.

Officers went to the Elkhart River, not far from the Elkhart Aquatic Center, a little before 1 p.m.  There, they found a dead man in the water.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is now trying to figure out how the man died.  According to a Facebook post, Elkhart Police say the man’s name is “being withheld at this time, pending family notification.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close