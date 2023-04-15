Man Found Dead in Elkhart River

ELKHART, Ind. — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a river Saturday afternoon.

Officers went to the Elkhart River, not far from the Elkhart Aquatic Center, a little before 1 p.m. There, they found a dead man in the water.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is now trying to figure out how the man died. According to a Facebook post, Elkhart Police say the man’s name is “being withheld at this time, pending family notification.”