Win GMR Grand Prix Tickets By Listening To Tony Katz This Week!

Published on April 24, 2023

The Month of May shifts into gear May 12-13 as the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on the action-packed IMS road course for the GMR Grand Prix.

This family-friendly event will get you closer than ever to the twists and turns of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track. Don’t miss your favorite athletes as they aim to be the first to conquer the legendary Brickyard in 2023!

Listen to Tony Katz weekdays from 6am to 9am and call in for your chance to win 2 tickets to the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

