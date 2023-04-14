Two Women Killed, Teenage Boy Hurt In East Side Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women are dead and a teenager is badly hurt recovering at a hospital after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis overnight.

Officers near Brookside Park heard shots around 4:00 a.m. and then got a call from dispatchers to Brookside Parkway South Drive, which is near Brookside Park. There, they found two injured women and one injured boy inside a home.

“Preliminarily what we do know is that we believe there was forced entry onto the residence,” said Sgt. Genae Cook with IMPD. “An unknown amount of people entered the residence, we believe it was more than one.”

Cook says the perp(s) began shooting inside injuring the two women and the teenage boy. There were other children inside the home at the time as well. Cook also said that more shots were fired from outside the home into it.

Police think the shooter(s) knew who they were shooting at.

“Detectives here at the scene do not think this was a random act,” Cook said. “Unfortunately, they think that these people were involved in something and it’s unclear what they were involved in.”

Police urging anyone with information to contact IMPD or Crimestoppers.