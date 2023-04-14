Listen Live
16-Year-Old Shot in Anderson

Published on April 14, 2023

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening.

Officers found the boy in an alley near Pearl Street around 7:30 p.m.  He had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis and was last known to be in “serious condition.”  At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

If you know anything about this, please call the Anderson Police Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Anderson Police Contact:

Detective Christopher Christian

765-648-6089

