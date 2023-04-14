16-Year-Old Shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening.

Officers found the boy in an alley near Pearl Street around 7:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis and was last known to be in “serious condition.” At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

If you know anything about this, please call the Anderson Police Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Anderson Police Contact:

Detective Christopher Christian

765-648-6089