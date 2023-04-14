16-Year-Old Shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening.
Officers found the boy in an alley near Pearl Street around 7:30 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis and was last known to be in “serious condition.” At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
If you know anything about this, please call the Anderson Police Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.
Anderson Police Contact:
Detective Christopher Christian
765-648-6089
-
Beloved Local Meteorologist says "So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit"
-
Massive Fire at Plastics Recycling Building in Richmond, Evacuation Order in Place
-
3 People Dead from Tornado in Sullivan County, Whiteland Hit Also
-
AG Todd Rokita Believes The Ban On Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Is "Common Sense"
-
Justin Owen, Sprint Car Racer, Died from Crash Saturday
-
Chicago Elected a Progressive Mayor, Good Luck
-
Bud Light is Appealing to a New Demographic of Men
-
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are Misogynists not Feminists