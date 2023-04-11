Celebrate Art at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — Artists will be showcasing their talents at the Indianapolis Zoo this weekend, and you are encouraged to show your support.

The Naturally Inspired Paint Out event will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is included with Zoo admission, as the artists will work outside, near the animals that inspire them.

Here, you can watch talented individuals create artwork with various mediums, such as paint or clay. Their artwork will later be framed by The Great Frame Up and eventually sold online through a silent auction.

And, humans are not the only creators whose work will be sold. Certain animals will showcase their artistic talents as well.

Cody Mattox, Public Relations Specialist at the Indianapolis Zoo, says this event is just one way the community can support the attraction. He notes that the participating artists are not only passionate about their work but also about the Zoo itself, which is why they demonstrate their skills.

Proceeds from the Naturally Inspired Silent Auction – which will likely be held in August – will support the Zoo and its global conservation efforts.

