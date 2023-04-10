Listen Live
Local News

Police Officers ‘Justified’ in Lawrence County Shooting

Published on April 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence County Prosecutor determined that the police shooting that left two officers injured and the suspect dead was “justified,” according to a release made Thursday.

At 3 a.m. February 5, officers from the Lawrence County and Mitchell Police Departments stopped a vehicle driven by Anthony Richmond, 29, of West Baden Springs, Indiana, two hours south of Indianapolis.

Related Stories

During the stop, the statement says, officers discovered illegal drugs in Richmond’s vehicle. Richmond fled the scene by foot, running across a 5-lane highway pursued by officers.

According to the release, Richmond then drew a handgun and fired at police. Richmond struck one Mitchell police officer, and in turn, the officer fired and killed the suspect.

After reviewing all evidence received, the Lawrence County Prosecutor said in the statement that they have determined the shooting to be “justified and officers’ reactions were appropriate given the situation.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close