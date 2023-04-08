Listen Live
Police Investigate Body Found in Creek

Published on April 8, 2023

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a creek Friday night.

Police worked with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources after a body was found in a creek on County Road 750 East near Plainfield.  At this time, it has not been identified.

The HCSO sent an update Saturday morning, saying the body could be a bit difficult to identify, as it was in “less than pristine condition.”  It is currently at the Hendricks County morgue.

An autopsy should happen Saturday, which could provide more information about the person and how he/she died.

