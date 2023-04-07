Donate to a Garage Sale to Help Cats

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization will soon host a huge garage sale for cats, and you can help support the cause in multiple ways.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services and Indy Neighborhood Cats will be hosting the Annual Mega Yard Sale at the end of the month. In anticipation, they are asking you to donate items that can be sold as part of this fundraiser.

If you would like to participate, you can donate to the shelter on South Harding Street starting this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, you can bring in a variety of items, such as decorations, tools, sports equipment, working electronics and toys, and more.

This collection will run each weekend until the sale, which will be held April 29th and 30th. Last year’s sale raised $12,000 for Indy Neighborhood Cats, which works to help cats and their communities, in part by keeping the animals out of shelters.