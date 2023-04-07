Riley Gaines Assaulted at San Francisco State University

Riley Gaines had to be police escorted out of San Francisco State University after delivering a speech on saving women’s sports.

Before that, she was barricaded in a room for three hours by protesters. She was hit by a man, while police were escorting her. This is insanity.

She was verbally abused and was not able to give her speech at certain points. The protesters drowned her out while chanting.

Gaines had quite the tweet on everything that transpired,

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.”

Protesting ideas and people that you disagree with is okay. The freedom to do that is part of what America special, but people need to be respectful.

Assaulting people you disagree with is not okay. That is what two-year-olds do. Talking over someone you do not agree with, that is what elementary school students do.

