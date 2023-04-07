Sen. Mike Braun Discusses Trump’s Politically Motivated Indictment

It has been quite the week for former President Donald Trump. Trump was indicted one week ago today followed by his arrest in Manhattan earlier this week for paying “hush money” to porn-star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-IN, is one of several political figures speaking out on the unpresented arraignment. The senator spoke about the politically driven charges against Trump with Hammer and Nigel Thursday.
