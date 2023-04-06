Indianapolis Firefighters Fish Silver Car from South Side Pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis firefighters were called to the scene of a possible water rescue late on Wednesday night, only to find a silver passenger car submerged in a pond. The car was successfully retrieved from the water, but to the surprise of rescuers, no one was found inside.

Authorities have launched an investigation into how the car ended up in the pond and how long it had been submerged before being discovered. The location of the incident was on Southport Road at Tibbs Avenue, just west of State Road 37/I-69.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the matter, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

This mysterious incident has left many wondering how the car got into the pond in the first place.