Pence Will Not Fight Order To Testify Before Grand Jury

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will not appeal a federal judge’s order requiring him to testify in an ongoing investigation of former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. That’s according to his advisor.

Pence’s decision to comply will give special counsel Jack Smith access to one of the key figures with insight into Trump’s efforts to remain in power. U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg ruled last week that immunity shouldn’t prevent Pence from testifying about conversations related to possible illegal activity on the part of the former President.

It’s unclear exactly when Pence will appear before the grand jury in Washington, DC.