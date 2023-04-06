Karine Jean-Pierre Continues to Dodge Questions

Karine Jean-Pierre continues to do what she does best. She continues to not answer the questions of the American people.
Jean-Pierre dodges questions better than Neo dodges bullets in The Matrix.
The school shooting in Nashville has taken a backseat recently due to Trump’s indictment and arraignment. It was brought yesterday though to Jean-Pierre by an unnamed reporter saying, “Former Vice President Pence said that if the shooter who killed six people in that Christian school in Tennessee was motivated by a hatred towards Christians, that the crime should be categorized as a hate crime. I’m wondering what the President thinks about that kind of designation?”
Jean-Pierre gave an awful answer.
“It’s not for us to decide.”
She completely side stepped the question. This is a normality for Jean-Pierre, and it is not crazy to expect the press secretary to answer valid questions.
Tony Katz’s fill in Craig Collins has more on the story.
Kendall And Casey