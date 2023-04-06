Listen Live
State Police Arrest Man For Shooting Death Along I-70 In Indy

Published on April 6, 2023

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a man along a busy interstate in Indianapolis last month.

You may remember when Anthony Shelman and another person were shot by another driver while traveling along I-70 near 21st Street and Emerson on March 25th. Shelman was killed.

State Police say they have arrested Julius Willis for the shooting. They searched his home on a warrant and also found meth, say investigators. Willis is charged with murder.

A woman was also arrested with Willis and she is charged with drug dealing and possession.

