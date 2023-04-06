State Police Arrest Man For Shooting Death Along I-70 In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a man along a busy interstate in Indianapolis last month.
You may remember when Anthony Shelman and another person were shot by another driver while traveling along I-70 near 21st Street and Emerson on March 25th. Shelman was killed.
State Police say they have arrested Julius Willis for the shooting. They searched his home on a warrant and also found meth, say investigators. Willis is charged with murder.
A woman was also arrested with Willis and she is charged with drug dealing and possession.
-
Beloved Local Meteorologist says "So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit"
-
Eaton Police Give More Info About Scottie Morris
-
IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who's Now Headed to the Elite 8
-
3 People Dead from Tornado in Sullivan County, Whiteland Hit Also
-
Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Leads Florida Atlantic to Final Four
-
Bud Light is Appealing to a New Demographic of Men
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.