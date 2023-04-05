Woman Sentenced for Role in Armed Bank Robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Fort Wayne woman will likely spend nearly six years behind bars for her involvement in an armed bank robbery.

38-year-old Kelly Krieger pled guilty to aiding and abetting armed bank robbery, according to the Department of Justice. Police say she helped a man, Horia Malutan, rob the bank she managed on Christmas Eve in 2019. Apparently, she gave him advice on where to stand, what to say, and how to get out before he ever entered the bank.

Malutan was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison last May. Both he and Krieger will have to pay restitution to the bank that was robbed.