Governor Holcomb Could Veto Senate Bill 480

Senate Bill 480 is a bill designed to ban gender transition treatment for minors. It is a great bill that should be put into law immediately.
Governor Holcomb, however, has been slow to sign the bill saying,
“I’ve told some people very close to me: This is clear as mud. There’s some vagueness to it. So, I want to make sure I completely understand.”
It is an interesting statement considering that he has until the end of the day to veto it, or it becomes a law.
There is a possibility that he uses the lack of clarity in the bill to veto it.
Tony Katz has more on the subject. Click the link below to hear his thoughts.
Kendall And Casey