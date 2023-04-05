Governor Holcomb Could Veto Senate Bill 480

Senate Bill 480 is a bill designed to ban gender transition treatment for minors. It is a great bill that should be put into law immediately.

Governor Holcomb, however, has been slow to sign the bill saying,

“I’ve told some people very close to me: This is clear as mud. There’s some vagueness to it. So, I want to make sure I completely understand.”

It is an interesting statement considering that he has until the end of the day to veto it, or it becomes a law.

There is a possibility that he uses the lack of clarity in the bill to veto it.

