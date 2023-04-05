They Don’t Have Anything on Donald Trump

The charges against former President Donald Trump were revealed. Trump is being charged on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Yes, they are all the same charge. The idea is that Trump falsified his business records in order to either commit another crime or conceal one. Either way, it is a reach by Alvin Bragg.
It is going to be near impossible for Bragg to prove that Trump is guilty. He will have to prove intent, which is not an easy thing to do.
Intent is something located inside someone’s mind. Since it is a mental state, there is rarely any direct evidence to prove it.
Tony Katz has more on the topic. Click the link below to hear his thoughts.
Kendall And Casey