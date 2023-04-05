John Couch, Candidate For Indy Mayor, Charged With Theft

INDIANAPOLIS — A Republican candidate for mayor of Indianapolis has been charged with theft.

John Couch has been accused of stealing metal from Basset Heating and Cooling in Plainfield. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Plainfield police officer was sent to Basset where they discovered Couch with metal in his pick-up truck.

The officer said he observed Couch trying to load a water heater into the back of the truck. He ordered Couch to approach him and he placed Couch in handcuffs.

When asked why he was taking the metal, Couch told the officer that he picks up scrap metal in the area and had just picked up a furnace from another location. When asked if he had permission to take the metal items, the officer said that Couch avoided the question.

The officer then got in touch with the owner of Basset and he learned that Couch did not have permission to be on the property or to take any of the items in or around the dumpster.

Couch was then informed by the officer that the metal he was taking belonged to Basset and that he was trespassing. After that, the owner of Basset decided to file charges against Couch.

Trespassing and theft are the official charges against Couch, both of which are misdemeanors.

His case is expected to go to a bench trial May 24th.