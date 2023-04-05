Three Frankfort Cops Honored For Saving Family From House Fire

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Three police officers are receiving praise from their superiors after helping rescue a family from a fire in Frankfort this week.

Sgt. Andrew Snyder, along with Officers Freddy Martinez and Ashley Douglas got to a call of a house fire first and discovered the family trapped on the second floor of the home that was full of smoke.

The body camera video shows Snyder. with the help of Martinez and Douglas, grab a ladder by the house and use it to get a baby and the rest of the family out through a window.

All three will be awarded the Medal of Valor by Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.