4-Year-Old Boy Hit by Car in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing the street in Brownsburg, police say.

At 10:38 a.m., Brownsburg police responded to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of East Main Street.

When police arrived, the child was conscious, and verbally communicative with responding officers, according to a release. The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed the child wandered from a local business and attempted to walk northbound across East Main Street when a blue Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling westbound and struck the child.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. Impairment was not expected to be a factor in this incident.