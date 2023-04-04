Charges Against Trump Revealed; He Pleads Not Guilty

NEW YORK — The indictment against former President Trump has been unsealed.

He faces dozens of charges related to a series of hush money payments he was allegedly involved in before the 2016 presidential election. These payments might have been made to a porn actress and a Playboy model to cover up extramarital affairs, and another to a doorman who allegedly had a story that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock.

He pled “not guilty” Tuesday to 34 charges of falsifying business records to conceal criminal conduct.