Charges Against Trump Revealed; He Pleads Not Guilty

Published on April 4, 2023

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The indictment against former President Trump has been unsealed.

He faces dozens of charges related to a series of hush money payments he was allegedly involved in before the 2016 presidential election.  These payments might have been made to a porn actress and a Playboy model to cover up extramarital affairs, and another to a doorman who allegedly had a story that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock.

He pled “not guilty” Tuesday to 34 charges of falsifying business records to conceal criminal conduct.

