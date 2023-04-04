2023 Symphony on the Prairie Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie lineup has been revealed, and this year, you might be surprised by the variety.

The season will kick off with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra musicians performing The Music of Harry Potter on June 23rd and 24th. Next, the popular Star-Spangled Symphony will return in time for Independence Day; it will run from June 30th to July 3rd.

Also in July, the Symphony will perform the music of Steven Spielberg’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark” as the film plays in the background. Tickets for all of the season’s events will go on sale in one week, on Tuesday, April 11th.

Symphony on the Prairie is a family-friendly event held at Conner Prairie every summer. Most shows start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6.

2023 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie – Full Season Lineup:

*Denotes concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

June

*June 23-24: The Music of Harry Potter

*June 30-July 3: Star-Spangled Symphony

July

*July 7-8: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert featuring the ISO led by former ISO Assistant Conductor Jacob Joyce. Program starts at 8:30 p.m.

*July 14-15: Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA with Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly leading the ISO

*July 21-22: Broadway under the Stars

July 28-29: Face2Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

August

Aug. 4: Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston (not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston)

Aug. 5: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 12: Here Come the Mummies with Rock E Bassoon

Aug. 18: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 19: Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show

Aug. 25-26: One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works

September

Sept. 1: Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience

Sept. 2: Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience

Sept. 3: Voyage – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band

You can get tickets online here, or by visiting central Indiana Kroger stores or the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office on Monument Circle.