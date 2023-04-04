Listen Live
Early Voting Begins Today in Indiana

Published on April 4, 2023

Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

STATEWIDE–Early voting begins today across Indiana.

This means that as long as you are a registered voter, you are welcome to vote early for the May 2 primary. To cast an early ballot, you need to present a valid photo ID.

To find an early voting location near you go to indianavoters.in.gov.

You can also cast your ballot by mail if you meet the absentee-by-mail requirements and complete an application by April 20th. Some of those requirements include having a disability, being at least 65 years old, or have a reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 2 primary has passed, but there’s still plenty of time to register to vote in the November 7 general election.

What you need to register:

  • Valid Indiana driver’s license or state ID card
  • U.S. citizenship
  • Be at least 18 years old on or before the next general, municipal, or special election
  • Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the next general, municipal, or special election
  • Not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime

