Mayorkas Says Walls are Immovable

Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to call what is happening at the southern border a crisis.

That is not the wildest thing he has said this week.

In an interview with “60 Minutes” he said this,

“Well, the president — as I think you know very well — said we are not going to construct more wall that costs billions and billions of dollars, that is immovable, and that is already beginning to corrode.”

Walls are immovable. That is kind of the point of walls. If you could move a wall, it would be a terrible wall. The wall would not be doing its job if you could move it, just like many of the people in the Biden Administration.

