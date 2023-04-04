How You Can Help Hoosiers After Devastating Weather Damage

Several areas around the state are recovering from the severe damage over the weekend. The National Weather Service has calculated 17 confirmed tonnato touchdowns Friday night across Indiana. EF3 tornadoes hit Sullivan, Monroe, and Owen County with up to 155 mph winds.

Sullivan was one area that has been severely impacted by the severe weather. Gov. Holcomb has declared a state of emergency for the county. Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb has reported about 200 structures were damaged. 3 deaths were also reported in the area. *2 more deaths were reported in McCormick’s Creek State Park.

Mayor Clint Lamb joined Hammer and Nigel Monday to give the latest updates:

In times like these, Hoosiers like to help Hoosiers- Hoosiers WANT to help Hoosiers. Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we want to help you do that. There are a number of ways you can help your neighbors from Sullivan Co. to Whiteland with physical and financial donation options.

You can donate any amount of money at…

helpsalvationarmy.org

Text Hoosier to 24365

or at Kroger checkouts, you can give teh option to donate to “disaster relief.”

You can also follow the city of Sullivan Facebook page & the Town of Whiteland Facebook Page for updates and more information.

If you are near the area, feel free to donate to the following places:

Grace of Assembly of God on U.S. 31 in Whiteland is accepting the following items (clothing is not welcome):

Food

Rakes/shovels

Household items & cleaners

Diapers/baby wipes

Baby formula

Pet food

Sullivan Civic Center (344 N. Main St. in Sullivan):

Non-perishable food items

Gatorade and other sports drinks

Feminine hygiene products

Baby wipes

Storage bins

Cleaning supplies

Paper products — toilet paper, tissues, paper plates

Plastic cutlery

Major Mike McKee of the Salivation Army spoke with us on other ways you can help: