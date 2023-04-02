Columbus Apartment Fire Displaces 9 Units

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Nine apartment units burned down in a fire Saturday evening in Columbus, Indiana. The fire department says that the residents are displaced, no person was injured but a pet died.

The Columbus Fire Department was called to the Eastlake Woods Apartments Saturday at 8:30 p.m. By the time they arrived, thick smoke was rising from the building and the residents had all managed to escape safely.

It only took 20 minutes to put out the fire across the three-floored building. After that, firefighters searched the building to check to make sure all the residents were out, which is when they discovered that a pet cat died in the fire.

They spent the next four hours going through the building, checking behind the walls to put out any fires hidden in the walls and ceilings. Once it was all done, half of the apartment units were too badly damaged by the fire, smoke, and water. The residents that lived in nine units are all displaced.

Investigators don’t know how the fire started, but think the damage was over $300,000 to the building.