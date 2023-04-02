Listen Live
Victim in Critical Condition from East Side Shooting

Published on April 2, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say that one person is in critical condition from a shooting on the far east side.

Police were called to the Amber Woods Apartments on John Jay Drive Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m. Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD did not provide any more information on a suspect or an arrest.

