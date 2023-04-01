Crash in Construction Zone Kills One

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are urging you to be careful on the roads, as someone was killed after crashing in a construction zone early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to I-80/94 eastbound, near the Cline Avenue overpass, around 5:30 a.m. There, they found the victim, who died at the scene.
Police believe the person – who has not yet been identified – was speeding when their Kia hit a crash attenuator, flew into the air, went into the road, and got hit by a pickup truck. Crash (or impact) attenuators are barriers that can help alert drivers and, if needed, reduce the impacts of a collision.
The pickup truck driver was not hurt. More information may be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office in the near future.
-
Eaton Police Give More Info About Scottie Morris
-
IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who's Now Headed to the Elite 8
-
Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Leads Florida Atlantic to Final Four
-
3 People Dead from Tornado in Sullivan County, Whiteland Hit Also
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Matt Painter Can't Close
-
Kendall And Casey