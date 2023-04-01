Listen Live
Crash in Construction Zone Kills One

Published on April 1, 2023

Image from I-80/94 Construction Zone Crash

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are urging you to be careful on the roads, as someone was killed after crashing in a construction zone early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to I-80/94 eastbound, near the Cline Avenue overpass, around 5:30 a.m.  There, they found the victim, who died at the scene.

Police believe the person – who has not yet been identified – was speeding when their Kia hit a crash attenuator, flew into the air, went into the road, and got hit by a pickup truck.  Crash (or impact) attenuators are barriers that can help alert drivers and, if needed, reduce the impacts of a collision.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.  More information may be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office in the near future.

