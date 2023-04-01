NWS: Saturday into the Work Week

The National Weather Service reported thunderstorms across the state on Friday night. A tornado hit Sullivan, Johnson, and Shelby Counties, causing damage in Sullivan and south of Whiteland.

Wind damage was also found northwest of Indianapolis. The north side of the state is currently experiencing high winds that could reach 50mph as temperatures rise.

The afternoon may still be breezy, but wind gusts aren’t expected to be as dangerous. There might be rain in the afternoon, but no more storms are expected.

Late night temperatures may drop to the mid 40s. Temperatures will warm up until Sunday, with dry weather in the 60s and maybe even 70s by Tuesday.

More severe thunderstorms could happen in the western part of the state on Tuesday night and Wednesday.