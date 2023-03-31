Listen Live
Todd Rokita Warns of Scammers After Severe Weather

Published on March 31, 2023

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.

Source: PHOTO: WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants Hoosiers to be wary of scammers after severe storms move through the state Friday.

Rokita is concerned about people offering clean up and repair services for money, but not following through after you pay them up front.

“Hoosiers can protect their hard-earned money by asking questions, demanding a written contract, and doing old-fashioned research,” Attorney General Rokita said. “It can be tempting to accept help to fix damages to your home, but it’s crucial to take a step back and fully vet the contractor.”

Rokita recommends that you remain skeptical of anyone offering storm related services. He says you should ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is insured. You also should avoid paying the money up front and never pay by wire transfer, gift, card, or cryptocurrency.

