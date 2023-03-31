Clinton County Sheriff and Wife Accused of Misusing State Funds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is trying to get back about $330,000 in taxpayer money from Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly and his wife Ashley Kelly. They say the Kellys got money from the jail commissary without permission, which is against the law. Ashley Kelly also worked at the jail as a manager.

The state says that from January 2019 to September 2021, Leonne, LLC (owned by the Kellys) got checks from the Jail Commissary Fund without permission. The complaint says that “Richard Kelly, Ashley Kelly, and Leonne, LLC, wrongfully diverted, failed to account for, and wrongfully retained and misappropriated public funds, and/or illegally expended public monies.”

The state wants the Kellys to give back the money they got from the commissary, and they also want them to give back any other money they got illegally. The state also wants the Kellys to pay for the investigation, meaning they might have to pay nearly three times the amount of the money they got illegally.

Even though the Kellys are being accused of doing something wrong, Rich Kelly was still elected as sheriff in 2022.