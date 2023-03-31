Listen Live
Two Separate Shootings Kill To People Overnight

Published on March 31, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were killed in separate Thursday night shootings on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of Priscilla Drive. That’s a residential area near 16th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the victim “not awake or breathing,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said in a release.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died shortly after arrival, according to Foley.

A few minutes before midnight, IMPD officers found a person shot to death on Gray Street, near the intersection of Michigan and Rural Streets.

Police have not said what led to the shootings and both were under investigation Friday morning.;

No arrests have been made and IMPD did not share any information about the victims or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

