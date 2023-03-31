NWS: Damaging Winds, Tornadoes Possible This Evening

STATEWIDE — There is a better chance for severe weather in the western portion of Indiana today, however, experts say the whole state will likely experience some sort of strong storms.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is making its way to Indiana and it will bring with it storms capable of producing damaging winds and even tornadoes.

“By the time we get to this evening, that’s when this cold front starts to move in and along that cold front we’ll have thunderstorms develop and move into Indiana,’ said Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service.

They are expected sometime in the evening hours after 5 pm EDT. The whole western border of Indiana is under what they call an “enhanced risk”, meaning the chances are higher their for severe weather. The entire central and eastern portion of Indiana is under a “slight risk.”

Bowers says once the storms clear out things will be chilly on Saturday, but by the time Sunday rolls around things warm up.

“It’s really going to feel like spring into next week,” he said. “Temperatures should approach 60-degrees by Sunday, but the warm-up really kicks in by the time we get to Monday. Most locations will be in the mid-60s and some places could reach the upper-60s.”