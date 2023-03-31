IMS President Doug Boles Talks Headliner for Carb Day: Bryan Adams

We are just 58 days away from the 107th running of the Indy 500!

Today IMS announced that rock artists Bryan Adams and Soul Asylum are set to headline at the Miller Lite Carb Day this year!

Carb Day is Friday, May 26th, just two days before the greatest spectacle of racing

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles told Hammer and Nigel Thursday that Adams is the perfect fit for the 500 fans!

“After every carb day we hear from our fans that they want us to stay in that 80/90s rock…Bryan Adams hasn’t been in Indianapolis since 2010 and was excited to do it!”

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

The IMS President also talked about the process of picking musical guests, how long in advance they plan, and if he himself pays for tickets: