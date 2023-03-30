Bryan Adams to Headline Miller Lite Carb Day Concert at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS–The headline singer for the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert is rock singer Bryan Adams. He will perform at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday May 26, which is two days before the Indy 500.

Adams will be joined by special guest Soul Asylum, which will open the show. Soul Asylum is an alternative rock band.

“Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in rock. He’s full energy all the time in his shows, and we know our fans will love rocking along to hit after hit during his performance,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com , by calling 317-492-6700 or 800-822-INDY (4639) or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

With 17 studio albums, including four new studio albums in 2022, Adams’ songwriting has earned him numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award, three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and 20 Juno Awards.

Adams has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at just $30. A limited number of concert pit package upgrades that include general admission are available for $55. A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also is available for $250, including concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars.