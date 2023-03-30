Listen Live
NWS: Chances Increasing For Severe Weather Friday Evening

Published on March 30, 2023

Severe weather outlook Friday, Mar. 31, 2023

Source: National Weather Service/NOAA / other

STATEWIDE — The chances for severe weather are increasing as we get closer to Friday.

The National Weather Service is again confirming that the western portion of Indiana will likely bare the brunt of a line of severe weather expected to hit the state sometime in the evening hours.

“There is a slight potential for tornadoes and large hail,” said Cody Moore with the National Weather Service. “The best chance for that will be in western Indiana, primarily west of I-65.”

That would include areas like Evansville, Terre Haute, Greencastle, Indianapolis, Lafayette, and Gary. The timing should be anytime after 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Moore also expects that once the storms move out of the state a big warm-up will follow.

“We have a brief cool down after this system moves through Saturday, but by later on into Monday and Tuesday we’ll warm up. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70’s,” he said.

