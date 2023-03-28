Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Semi on Indy’s North Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was hit by a semi Tuesday morning on the north side of Indianapolis. It was in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Meridian Street.

It happened just before noon. State Police Sergeant John Perrine says the first responders did a good job getting there.

“The Carmel Fire Department was quick on their response. They were able to provide some medical aid at the scene. They rushed him to a hospital where he is still in critical condition,” said Perrine.

Investigators think the man was in a car and he hit a concrete wall, which immediately disabled it.

“Then it appears he got out of his car, crossed all three lanes of traffic, got over onto the right shoulder, then for some reason went back into traffic before he got hit by the semi,” said Perrine.

The driver of the semi stayed at the scene.

“He stuck around and cooperated with the investigation. He gave us information that he had. We don’t see any issues with the semi or the driver of the semi at this time,” said Perrine.

Perrine says the police still don’t have all the answers. They’re trying to figure out how the first crash happened along with the man being hit.

The right two lanes of I-465 were closed in this area for two hours while the investigation was conducted and the wreckage was cleaned up.