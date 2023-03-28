New Bridge Coming to Indianapolis, Set to Open in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for what is being called a “first-of-its-kind community bridge” in Indianapolis.

Emily Krueger, president and CEO of 16 Tech Community Corporation, told 93 WIBC’s Terri Stacy that Marion County has been needing a bridge like this for a while.

“We have more than 400 bridges in Marion County. Our bridges may look nice, but the architecture is effectively the stain of an ornament that you would put on your Christmas tree. It’s not helping the bridge stand up,” said Krueger.

Krueger says it spans from Fall Creek at West Street and Riley Hospital Drive and connects the 16 Tech Innovation District to Indy’s research and medical corridor along with downtown.

“The bridge is effectively a rift on a cable stay bridge. Much of the innovation is taking something that’s existed in the past and created a new way for it,” said Krueger.

While there will be plenty of room for vehicular traffic on the bridge, Krueger says they have reduced the amount of vehicular space on the bridge to make dedicated spaces for walkers and those who want to use their bicycle.

“It’s a very intentional choice on our part to build a bridge where the structure and the architecture are integrated. We went through a six month community engagement process that included a variety of ways for people to share feedback. We made some significant changes to the bridge as the result of that,” said Krueger.

Krueger says it is a representation of shared values around inclusivity and accessibility.

“In addition to its physically connectivity the bridge connects talent – neighbors, entrepreneurs, researchers, students – to the resources and programs in the 16 Tech Innovation District that will help them scale and grow companies,” said Krueger.

The bridge is supposed to open in the summer of 2024.