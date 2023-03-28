NWS: Tuesday Forecast, Potentially Severe Storms Friday

STATEWIDE — Tuesday will be a cloudy day with some light rain, but the National Weather Service is looking to the end of the week for a possible storm.

Tuesday, cloud coverage will increase with an light isolated shower for central Indiana. Highs will reach the upper 40s.

Wednesday night will be cold with the lows dipping into the lower 20s in northern Indiana, but it will be around the lower 30s for southern Indiana.

Meteorologist Chad Swain at the National Weather Service says to stay updated for the weekend weather. “We can have some strong, potentially severe thunder storms Friday or Friday night. And then on Saturday, we’re going to have some windy conditions with wind gusts over 40 miles per hour.”

While you’re looking out for that, Swain says to also stay alert for flooding around Indiana’s rivers throughout the week.