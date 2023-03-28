IMPD Investigating 2 Monday Evening Shootings, 1 Dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating two separate shootings that killed one person and sent another victim to the hospital.

IMPD responded to the first shooting around 6:40 Monday evening. They were called to the Maple Creek Village Apartments, that’s on the west side by Holt Road and W. Michigan Street.

The male victim was found inside on the common stairwell to the apartments. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition, but police confirm that the victim died at Eskenazi Hospital. IMPD has not announced the victim’s age or name.

Then, around 11:30 p.m., IMPD was called to a second shooting. It happened on the intersection of 19th and Rural Street. A person was found shot in the driver’s seat of their car. Police say that they got the victim to the hospital, where they are now in critical condition.

IMPD has not announced an arrest or suspect for either shootings.