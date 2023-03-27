Listen Live
Local News

Gender-Affirming Care Ban Bill Heads to Governor’s Desk

Published on March 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Landscape photo of Indiana's Statehouse, with each government center on opposing sides.

STATEWIDE — A bill banning gender affirming care for children has passed the Indiana House, and now heads to the governor’s desk.

Indiana Senate Bill 480, which passed the House Monday, would prevent doctors from providing things like hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgery as medical care for transgender children. Doctors would still be allowed to help kids with counseling and mental health services.

Related Stories

Opponents of the bill, like the ACLU of Indiana, call the bill a “slate of hate”, referring to several pieces of legislation coming out of this session of the Indiana General Assembly, which they claim are hatefully targeting LGBTQ Hoosier children.

Supporters say children are far too young to make such a life-changing choice. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has taken that one step further, claiming some forms of trangender care could be considered child abuse.

Senate Bill 480 will now head to the desk of Governor Eric Holcomb, where he will have the choice to sign it into law, veto the bill, or allow it to pass without signing it.

The ACLU of Indiana’s statement on social media:

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Health Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close