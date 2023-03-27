Indiana’s Most Searched Dream Car

STATEWIDE — Luxury cars are becoming increasingly popular in the United States, according to recent studies. A new report reveals each U.S. state’s dream car and favorite luxury car brands, with some surprising findings.

Experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have analyzed search data to identify the most popular luxury car models and brands in the U.S. They found that the Audi R8 is the most searched-for luxury car in America, with 6,600 monthly searches in Indiana alone. This was followed by the Porsche 911, Tesla Model S, and Ford GT.

Indiana stands out in particular, with an average of 6,600 monthly searches for the Audi R8. The state’s dream car is also notable, as it costs 2.1 times the average household salary.

When it comes to luxury car brands, BMW is the most popular in the U.S., with 21 states having the highest search volume for the brand. In Indiana, BMW had a huge 27,100 monthly searches, making it the most popular luxury car brand in the state. Audi was the second-most popular brand, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini.